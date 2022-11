No sólo es el peso; Bolsa mexicana tiene su mejor octubre desde 1999

🆕⚡Average household #electricity prices in the EU increased from €22.0 per 100 kWh in the first half of 2021 to €25.3 per 100 kWh in the first half of 2022.

🛢️Average #gas prices also increased from €6.4 per 100 kWh to €8.6 per 100 kWh.

